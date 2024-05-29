‘You just have to roll’: American wins cheese-rolling race for second time GLOUCESTER, ENGLAND - JUNE 05: Abby Lampe from North Carolina celebrates her win with the cheese in the woman's race on June 05, 2022 in Gloucester, England. The Cooper's Hill Cheese-Rolling and Wake annual event returns this year after a break during the Covid pandemic. It is held on the Spring Bank Holiday at Cooper's Hill, near Gloucester and this year it happens to coincide with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Participants race down the 200-yard-long hill after a 3.6kg round of Double Gloucester cheese. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images) (Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

A woman from North Carolina has won her second cheese-rolling race in Britain.

Abby Lampe, a financial services consultant in Raleigh, won her second title. According to The New York Times, she missed last year’s competition because of a Taylor Swift concert. She last won two years ago.

The prize? A wheel of Double Gloucester cheese, according to the newspaper.

“It went the best as it could have,” Lampe said, according to the Times. “I wanted to do it again, to defend the title, to bring it back to the U.S.”

Racers chase 7-pound wheels of Double Gloucester cheese down Cooper’s Hill. The hill is located near Gloucester, according to WRAL. The race has been held in the area since at least 1826.

“You just have to roll,” said Lampe, according to WRAL. “There’s a little bit of pain, but it’s just going to be temporary.”

“Two years ago, someone broke their leg, so it’s definitely not for the faint of heart. People break their collarbones. People break their ankles, their arms – it’s definitely a risky endeavor,” she said, according to CNN. “My face took a lot of hits down the hill – so did my body – but that’s the cost that it takes to win the cheese rolling.”

Competitors Tom Kopke of Germany, Dylan Twist of Australia and local Josh Shepherd won the first three spots in the men’s races, CNN reported.

The cheese rolling race is one of the most extreme annual events in Britain, WRAL reported.

