WWE women’s star Shotzi will miss at least 9 months with torn ACL injury

Shotzi: The wrestler, shown during a match in November, said this week that she will be out for at least nine months after an ACL injury. (Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images)

WWE women’s star Shotzi announced that she tore her ACL during a recent wrestling match and will miss at least nine months, the pro wrestler announced on social media.

Shotzi, 31, whose real name is Ashley Urbanski, wrote on social media that she was “devastated” by the anterior cruciate ligament injury. She reportedly was injured during a Feb. 13 episode of NXT, according to Bleacher Report.

“I tore my ACL which means I will be out of action for about 9 months,” Shotzi wrote in an Instagram post. “Thank you to everyone who has checked up on me. I am so sorry if I haven’t responded. I am just extremely devastated and angry.”

The pro wrestler added that she has “been through a lot the last few years” and that her mental health was at an “all-time low,” USA Today reported.

She had recently returned to the NXT promotion, where she debuted in 2019, according to the newspaper.

Shotzi was reportedly facing NXT women’s champion Lyra Valkyria last week during a taped match that had been scheduled to air on Tuesday, according to Bleacher Report. According to several media outlets, Shotzi injured her leg during the early stages of the match, forcing an abrupt end.

Shotzi was also scheduled to face Tiffany Stratton in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match on last week’s “Friday Night Smackdown,” USA Today reported. She was replaced by Zelina Vega.

The wrestler won the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship with Ember Moon and was named the promotion’s Breakout Star of the Year for 2020, according to Bleacher Report.

She joined the SmackDown roster the following year, according to the sports news website.

I don’t have much to say right now other than I am devastated. It’s heartbreaking to be missing my Elimination Chamber opportunity tonight. But I just wanted to wish all the women competing good luck. I’ll open up more about how I’m feeling and my injury later. @WWE — Shotzi (@ShotziWWE) February 17, 2024

