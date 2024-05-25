Woman won $50K Powerball by using numbers from a fortune cookie

HENRICO, Va. — A woman won $50,000 by using numbers from a fortunate place in Henrico, Virginia, earlier this month.

The Virginia Lottery said that Tierra Barley played Powerball with numbers she found on a fortune inside of a fortune cookie. This time, it worked in her benefit because she ended up winning $50,000.

The winning numbers in the May 8 drawing were 7-41-43-44-51, and the Powerball number was 5, according to the lottery.

Barley’s ticket matched four of the first five numbers along with the Powerball number, according to WWBT.

She bought the ticket at the Varina Superstore Supermarket in Henrico, Virginia, according to the news outlet. She ended up leaving the ticket at the store when she went to get her daughter from the park.

“She returned to find someone else in the process of buying Powerball tickets. Turns out, that person was helpful in returning Ms. Barley’s ticket,” lottery officials said, according to WWBT.

