Woman rushing to pick up pizza arrested for driving 107 mph, deputies say

Yazmin Victoria Erazo reportedly told deputies she was rushing to get to a pizza store before it closed.
Arrested: Deputies said that Yazmin Victoria Erazo was driving 107 mph in a 55 mph zone. (Pinellas County Sheriff's Office )
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A west-central Florida woman hurrying to pick up a pizza before the store closed was arrested after she was clocked driving at 107 mph on a major road, authorities said.

Read more trending news

According to Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Yazmin Victoria Erazo, 21, of Holiday, was arrested on Nov. 7 and charged with dangerous excessive speeding, a misdemeanor.

According to an affidavit, Erazo was clocked at 107 mph -- the posted speed limit is 55 -- as she sped northbound in a blue 2020 Kia Forte on U.S. 19 in Palm Harbor.

After deputies pulled her over at 11:54 p.m. ET on Nov. 6, Erazo reportedly said she was speeding because she wanted to arrive at a Little Caesars pizza store before it closed.

According to the affidavit, Erazo reportedly told deputies there “was no emergency or other justification for traveling at that speed.”

Instead of enjoying a late-night slice of pizza, Erazo got a taste of the booking process, as she was processed at 12:52 a.m. ET by deputies. She was released at 6:52 a.m. ET on Nov.7 after posting $150 bail, online records show.

Latest trending news:

© 2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!