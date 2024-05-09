Woman convicted of stealing around $60K worth of items from Target self-checkout A woman is facing multiple years in a California state prison after she was convicted of stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from a Target self-checkout in San Francisco. (MelissaMN - stock.adobe.com)

SAN FRANCISCO — A woman is facing multiple years in a California state prison after she was convicted of stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from a Target self-checkout in San Francisco.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced last Friday that Aziza Graves, 43, was convicted of a felony count of grand theft in violation and 52 misdemeanor counts of petty theft with multiple retail thefts at Target in San Francisco. She was also convicted of a county of misdemeanor petty theft for theft at Abercrombie and Fitch in San Francisco.

Graves was convicted of stealing over $60,000 worth of items from the Target in San Francisco at Stonestown Galleria. According to v, she reportedly pretended to pay for items at the store’s self-checkout machines before she ended up stealing them.

The thefts occurred multiple times between Oct. 3, 2020, and Nov. 16, 2021, the news outlet reported.

Graves was arrested in Nov. 2021 after the San Francisco Police Department followed her twice after she left Target with items she did not pay for, KRON reported. Graves was later seen selling the items at UN Plaza, the district attorney’s office said, according to KTVU.

“Retail theft continues to have a major impact on San Francisco businesses from the small mom-and-pop corner store to the large retail stores,” said Jenkins. “Individuals such as Aziza Graves commit egregious thefts through brazen and repeated conduct that greatly impacts retailers’ ability to operate and serve the general public in their area. These crimes demand accountability and we need to send the message to others who engage in open and brash thefts that, with the support of our local law enforcement partners, our office will continue to pursue and prosecute those involved. This verdict emphasizes that the citizens of San Francisco will not tolerate these offenders who attempt to take advantage of our business community.”

Graves is currently not in custody. She is facing over three years in state prison, the district attorney’s office said. She is expected to be sentenced on May 24, according to KTVU.

