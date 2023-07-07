Woman arrested outside Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island home, charged with trespassing

Taylor Swift Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management, File)

WESTERLY, R.I. — Police arrested a woman this week on suspicion of trespassing after finding her outside Taylor Swift’s beachfront home in Rhode Island, according to multiple reports.

Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella told The Associated Press that the incident happened Monday in front of Swift’s home.

“This subject was previously warned to not be on the property and subsequently arrested,” Gingerella said, according to The Providence Journal.

Swift’s private security told the woman to leave before police were called, but she refused, TMZ reported. Citing court records, the Journal reported that the 54-year-old woman was released from custody and scheduled to appear in court again on July 14.

Swift has owned the mansion in Westerly’s Watch Hill neighborhood since 2013, when she bought the property for $17.75 million, according to the newspaper. It was not immediately clear whether the singer was home during the arrest. An unidentified source told TMZ that she was at the home over the holiday weekend.

Monday’s incident was not the first case of trespassing at the home. In 2019, authorities arrested a man who said he wanted to meet Swift as he was carrying a crowbar and lock picks near the property, the AP reported. That same year, another man was arrested after breaking into the house.

