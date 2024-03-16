Woman arrested nearly 2 years after 5-year-old son’s body found in suitcase

Dejaune Anderson: The mother of a 5-year-old boy found inside a suitcase in a rural area of southern Indiana nearly two years ago was arrested in California. (Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)

ARCADIA, Calif. — The mother of a 5-year-old boy found dead in a suitcase in southern Indiana nearly two years ago was arrested in connection with his death, authorities said Friday.

According to the Indiana State Police, Dejaune Ludie Anderson, 38, of Atlanta, was taken into custody on Thursday by U.S. Marshals in Arcadia, California, the Courier Journal reported. She was attempting to board a public transit train when she was apprehended, according to WSB-TV.

An arrest warrant had been issued by police in October 2022 for Anderson on charges of murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death and obstruction of justice, KABC-TV reported.

The body of Cairo Ammar Jordan was found in a brightly colored suitcase in a rural area of Washington County, Indiana, on April 16, 2022, The hardshell suitcase had a distinctive Las Vegas design on the front and back. “Welcome to fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada,” the front of the case read.

At the time, the identity of the child was unknown. His body was found by an area resident hunting for mushrooms about 25 miles northwest of Louisville, Kentucky, the Courier Journal reported.

According to a news release from the Indiana State Police, an autopsy showed that Jordan died from an electrolyte imbalance. The imbalance occurs when a person’s body loses a significant amount of fluids, WLWT-TV reported.

Jordan’s identity was announced by Indiana State Police on Oct. 26, 2022, according to the Courier Journal.

According to a police affidavit, Dawn Coleman, 41, of Shreveport, Louisiana, the other woman charged in Jordan’s murder, said she found Anderson in a bedroom on top of the child with his face buried in the mattress, according to WSB-TV.

“It was already done,” Coleman said, according to the affidavit.

In November 2023, Coleman was sentenced to 30 years in prison with five years suspended to probation, WDRB-TV reported.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said during a news conference on Friday that a tip led investigators to Arcadia, WHAS-TV reported. Earlier this week, a detective “received information from a concerned citizen ... which started the path to physically locate Dejaune Anderson,” Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said at a news conference Friday.

“It’s a somber moment,” Huls said during a news conference. “We did know that this day was going to come, but to have it come at this time and to have her in custody, I’m just excited (for the detectives). We’re all very excited, lifted up and buoyed by the fact that she’s behind bars and can be brought back to Indiana so we can continue this trail for justice for Cairo.”

Anderson will be extradited from California to Indiana, WHAS reported.

Jordan’s body is buried in a cemetery in Salem, Indiana, according to the television station.

“(It means) closure. Closure for him, the family and everybody in this community,” Dale Jonas, a cemetery sexton, told WHAS. “Daily. They think about him all the time. They visit this grave at least two to three times a week.”

