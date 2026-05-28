Woman accused of killing 17-month-old son by injecting mixture into feeding tube

Kaitlynn Grace Dominick was charged with manslaughter and aggravated child abuse in connection with the death of her 17-month-old son.

FOLEY, Ala. — An Alabama woman is accused of killing her 17-month-old son by injecting a lethal mixture into the boy’s feeding tube.

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According to Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Kaitlynn Grace Dominick, 22, of Daphne, was arrested on May 26. She was charged with manslaughter and aggravated child abuse involving a child under 6 in connection with the May 5 death of the boy, WALA reported.

According to prosecutors, Dominick injected a liquid chemical mixture into the child’s feeding tube that led to his death. The criminal complaint described the mixture as a combination of table salt and another liquid.

Baldwin mother arrested after death of 17-month-old son https://t.co/Kco7ViWJF2 — FOX10News | WALA (@FOX10News) May 27, 2026

Due to a medical condition, the boy was forced to use a feeding tube, according to WALA.

The case caught the attention of investigators when medical staff at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital in Mobile made a mandatory report to the Alabama Department of Human Resources, according to the television station.

The boy had been brought to the hospital by Dominick on May 4.

“It started as a general investigation to find out what caused this child’s death, but during the course of this investigation, it then turned criminal,” sheriff’s office spokesperson Capt. Justin Correa told WKRG.

Correa added that the boy had elevated laboratory levels, “which raised some alarms” with the attending physicians, WALA reported.

The Department of Human Resources ultimately contacted the sheriff’s office, according to the television station.

“We think that this child has had a feeding tube for long enough, and Miss Dominick is educated enough to know what she is doing, and this is more of an intentional route rather than accidental,” Correa said, according to WKRG.

On Wednesday, Judge Langford Floyd set bond for Dominick at $75,000. According to the sheriff’s office’s online website, Dominick was released from custody on Thursday.

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