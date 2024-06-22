Willie Nelson skips launch of Outlaw Music Festival because of illness

Willie Nelson: File photo. The country music legend was forced to miss the opening weekend of the Outlaw Music Festival due to illness. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Country music legend Willie Nelson was forced to cancel his first appearances at the Outlaw Music Festival in suburban Atlanta due to illness, concert organizers said.

Nelson, 91, was one of the headline acts at the festival, which stopped at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, Georgia, on Friday, WSB-TV reported.

“We regret to inform you that Willie Nelson is not feeling well and, per doctor’s orders, has been advised to rest for the next four days,” the 12-time Grammy Award winner’s social media sites announced hours before the opening concert. “He is expected to make a quick recovery and join the Outlaw Music Festival next week.”

Nelson is also skipping Saturday’s show in Charlotte, North Carolina, at PNC Music Pavilion, WSOC-TV reported. He will miss Sunday’s tour stop in Raleigh, North Carolina, according to Rolling Stone. Nelson will return to the stage on June 26 in Virginia Beach, Virginia, the music website reported.

Other acts on the tour include Bob Dylan, former Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant and bluegrass-country singer-fiddler Alison Krauss.

The tour coincides with Nelson’s annual 4th of July picnic, according to Rolling Stone. Dylan and Maren Morris are expected to perform in the show, which will be held in Philadelphia.

The 25-show tour ends Sept. 17 in Darien Center, New York.

