Who will the new James Bond be?

Fans of the James Bond series are still no closer to knowing who will take over the iconic role, but we are learning some of the qualifications Denis Villeneuve will have for the person.

Director Villeneuve said he and his team are looking for a “fresh face,” a man, and someone from Great Britain, Deadline reported.

The search for the new Bond, James Bond, will start after production is done on “Dune: Part Three,” according to People magazine.

In addition to being an unknown, Deadline said the actor chosen may be in his late 20s or early 30s to play who writer Ian Fleming called “a blunt instrument,” and an “extremely dull, uninteresting man to whom things happened.”

Villeneuve was tapped to be the next Bond director in June and called the franchise “sacred territory,” adding, “I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honor,” People magazine reported.

