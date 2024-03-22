Wendy’s, DoorDash test drone delivery

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

DoorDash — more like DroneDash as the delivery company is teaming up with Wendy’s to test food delivery by drone.

The test is being conducted in Christiansburg, Virginia, located about three and a half hours west of Richmond.

DoorDash said it is a partnership with drone delivery company Wing to bring eligible menu items to “select local customers.”

When someone orders from a specific Wendy’s location through DoorDash from an eligible location, they will have the option to have the delivery brought by drone, the delivery company said.

The food will be packaged at the restaurant and then put on a Wing drone, with delivery expected in 30 minutes or less.

This isn’t the first time DoorDash and Wing worked together. They had a drone delivery pilot program in Australia in 2022, with more than 60 merchants participating in deliveries in Queensland.

Christiansburg is the first location the service is being tested in the U.S. but it the test is expected to be expanded to more cities later this year, DoorDash said in a news release.

