‘We knew he was going to get there’: Doctor guides ATV through snowstorm to deliver baby

All alone: An Iowa doctor's ATV cuts a lonely figure in the parking lot of a medical center. The doctor used the ATV and was able to reach the facility in time to deliver a baby girl. (Shenandoah Medical Center)

SHENANDOAH, Iowa — A doctor in southwestern Iowa used his all-terrain vehicle to reach an area hospital, just in time to deliver a baby girl.

Krystal Gardner was going into labor in Shenandoah on Jan. 12, and her doctor, Chase Brown, needed a way to quickly reach the Shenandoah Medical Center as a snowstorm raged, KETV reported.

The doctor hopped onto his ATV and worked his way toward the facility, clearing snow drifts by hitting them at 20 mph, according to the television station.

“Snow went everywhere, went flying in all directions,” Brown told KETV. “But just keep going through to the next one.”

Brown’s diligence helped him deliver Birkley Gardner at 8 a.m. CST on Jan. 12, according to the television station.

The doctor was not alone. Other members of the hospital team braved the snow and bitter cold to stay at the facility, ensuring that Birkley’s birth would be smooth.

“We knew he was going to get there,” Krystal Gardner told KETV. “They all would get there for it.”

On its Facebook account, Shenandoah Medical Center posted a photograph of Brown’s ATV, alone in a snowy parking lot.

”Thank you for the dedication to our patients, Dr. Brown!” the facility wrote on social media. “And a pretty fun story for the proud new parents to share for years!!!”

The Gardners returned for a checkup on Tuesday and passed with flying colors, Brown said.

“She’s a very good baby,” Krystal Gardner told KETV. “We couldn’t ask for more perfection.”

