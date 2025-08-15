Waterfall traps man for two days; see his rescue

FILE PHOTO: A man who wanted to rappel down waterfalls became trapped behind a cascade.

A man who had wanted to rappel down waterfalls in California had to be rescued when he became trapped.

Ryan Wardwell was visiting the Seven Teacups waterfalls on Aug. 10 in a remote area of the state about two hours south of Sequoia National Park, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said, according to The Associated Press.

He did not return to his car, so law enforcement, using infrared technology and aircraft, started searching for him.

He was finally found on Aug. 12 when a dive and rescue team used a drone to find him.

Wardwell was located between a large waterfall, but was alive and responsive.

He said his rappelling lines came off and “the extreme hydraulics of the river” trapped him behind the waterfall, KTLA reported.

Wardwell was hoisted to safety by a California Highway Patrol helicopter. He had minor injuries and was dehydrated.

A video of his rescue was shared by the sheriff’s office on social media.

© 2025 Cox Media Group