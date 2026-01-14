Verizon users report outage

Verizon users across the country are reporting issues with the network on Wednesday afternoon.

The company posted to X that it was “aware of an issue impacting wireless voice and data services for some customers.”

It did not say what the exact issue was; instead, writing, “Our engineers are engaged and are working to identify and solve the issue quickly.”

Responses to the alert said that it was affecting the East Coast and that phones were going into SOS mode.

TechRadar reported that there had been nearly 180,000 reports of an outage, but the number is starting to fall.

DownDetector said that most reported outage locations included New York City, Atlanta, Charlotte and Miami.

