Users report Skype outages worldwide; resolved

The popular video conferencing program Skype was down worldwide on Thursday afternoon.

Several websites that track whether companies are having issues indicated that Skype started having problems at about 1 p.m. Reports came into the site, DownForEveryoneorJustMe from the U.S., Brazil, the U.K. among other countries.

DownDetector also had reports of users getting a loading circle as they tried to log in.

On Microsoft’s status page, it said Skype may have “a degraded experience with all Skype clients.” Microsoft also noted that it is having similar issues with Teams.

The system seemed to be resolving after about two hours, as illustrated on DownDetector.









