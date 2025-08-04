United Airlines pilot declares mayday after takeoff

FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines flight that had taken off from Washington Dulles International Airport had to return shortly after takeoff when the pilot told air traffic control that the plane suffered an engine failure.

A United Airlines flight suffered an engine failure moments after takeoff, causing the flight to make an emergency landing.

Flight 108 had taken off from Washington Dulles International Airport en route to Munich, Germany, on July 25, but had to return to the airport “to address a mechanical issue,” CNN reported.

The Boeing 787 had 219 passengers and 11 crew members.

The flight was at 5,000 feet when the pilot told air traffic control, “Engine failure, left engine, United 108, declaring an emergency. Mayday, mayday, mayday,” the pilot could be heard on a recording between the plane and the tower.

The controller asked the pilot if they were able to return to Dulles, saying, “There’s nobody between you and the field.”

The plane had returned to the airport within 30 minutes.

The aircraft landed safely and after it was checked by Airports Authority Fire and Rescue crews, the plane was towed to the gate, where passengers deplaned normally.

No one was hurt in the incident, USA Today reported. The flight was canceled and alternate travel arrangements were made, the airline said.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating, NBC News reported.

