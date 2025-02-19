Two small planes collide mid-air at Arizona airport

Plane crash Two planes collided in Arizona. (Google Maps/Google)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Two people were killed when two planes collided above an airport in Arizona.

The collision happened at Marana Regional Airport near Tucson, KNXV reported.

At least two people died, but they have not been identified, KNXV reported.

Marana Police said the planes were “smaller fixed wing single engine planes.”

The Federal Aviation Administration said they were a Lancair and a Cessna 172, KSAZ reported. The FAA said the collision happened just before 8:30 a.m. local time.

The airport is considered an uncontrolled field, meaning it does not have an air traffic control tower and pilots use a common traffic advisory frequency to communicate.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

Check back for more on this developing story.


