Tupac Shakur’s death: Jada Pinkett Smith reacts to suspect arrest

Jada Pinkett Smith on Friday shared that she is hoping for some closure after a man was arrested in connection with the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur.

“Now I hope we can get some answers and have some closure. R.I.P. Pac,” Smith wrote in an Instagram story Friday after officials announced the arrest, according to NBC News.

Smith and Shakur met as students at the Baltimore School of the Arts in Maryland, according to Deadline.

Smith has talked about her connection with him previously and even called him her “best friend,” according to People Magazine.

“I’ve never in my life met a person like Pac. He had so much charisma,” Smith said of Shakur in an interview in 2015 with Howard Stern, according to NBC News.

A grand jury in Clark County, Nevada, indicted Duane “Keefe D” Davis on a charge of “murder with use of a deadly weapon and with the intent to promote, further or assist a criminal gang,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo said at a court hearing Friday, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

DiGiacomo said that Davis “formulated a plan to exact revenge” on Shakur and Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight following a fight at the MGM that involved his nephew, Orlando Anderson. DiGiacomo described Davis as “the on-ground, on-site commander of the effort to kill Mr. Tupac Shakur and Suge Knight.”

The arrest, first reported by the Associated Press, is the first related to Shakur’s death in 1996. It came after authorities searched a home in Henderson, Nevada, owned by Davis’ wife over the summer, a warrant obtained by CNN showed.

On Sept. 7, 1996, Shakur and Knight were shot near the Las Vegas Strip. Shakur died days later at the age of 25.

Smith’s forthcoming memoir “Worthy” is expected to be released on Oct. 17, according to Billboard.

