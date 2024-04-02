Trump posts $175M bond to keep authorities from seizing property

Donald Trump: The former president posted a $175 million bond on Monday. (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump on Monday posted a $175 million bond to prevent New York authorities from seizing his assets.

>> Read more trending news

The deal averts financial disaster for Trump, who will be spared from paying a $454 million penalty on his civil fraud case while he appeals the penalty, The New York Times reported.

The bond was necessary to prevent New York Attorney General Letitia James from taking legal steps to take over his properties and assets, according to The Washington Post.

James has accused Trump of fraudulently inflating his net worth by as much as $2 billion and a judge ruled in her favor, the Times reported.

The former president secured the bond after a New York appeals court last week granted his request to lower the amount from $454 million, according to the newspaper.

Otherwise, Trump would have been forced to post the full amount, which his attorneys called a “practical impossibility.”

This story will be updated.

© 2024 Cox Media Group