Truck driver crushed by marble slabs while unloading vehicle

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SAN ANTONIO — A truck driver in south Texas was crushed to death on Wednesday when several slabs of marble fell from the vehicle he was unloading, authorities said.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, the driver was unloading sheets of marble at a building company when the load loosened and fell on him, KSAT-TV reported.

The driver had brought the marble from Houston, according to the San Antonio News-Express. He worked for Unison Transport, KSAT reported.

According to police, workers said they heard the commotion and went to check on the victim and then called authorities, KSAT reported.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to WOAI-TV. Police said approximately seven marble slabs fell on the driver, the television station reported.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is handling the investigation, KSAT reported.

