Troopers say man stole school bus in Tampa and drove it to Miami

The man allegedly took the bus in Tampa and drove it to Miami.

Stolen bus Daniel Saez, 32, of Land of Lakes, Florida, was charged with grand theft auto, the FHP said. Officers say he stole a school bus.

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A Florida man was arrested Sunday after he took a school bus in Tampa and took it for a joyride to Miami, the Florida Highway Patrol said, according to The Bradenton Herald.

>> Read more trending news

Daniel Saez, 32, of Land of Lakes, Florida, is charged with grand theft auto, the FHP said.

The bus was taken from the Hillsborough County school district. Tampa is in Hillsborough County on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Troopers intercepted the bus around Venice, district spokesperson Debra Bellanti told The Tampa Bay Times.

The FHP said that Saez told officers that he was “high and drunk” when he took the bus, which he then drove to Miami. He was headed back toward Tampa to return the bus, he said, when he was stopped.

Saez was arrested and booked into the Sarasota County Jail on Sunday, where he was held in lieu of $2,500 bond.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!