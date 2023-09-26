Traylor, Tayvis or Swelce: Sales of Travis Kelce jerseys jump 400% after Taylor Swift attends game

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 24: Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift are seen during the first half of a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images) (Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

The new supposed couple Traylor, Tayvis or Swelce — you know Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce — has had an effect on NFL jersey sales.

>> Read more trending news

While a relationship hasn’t been confirmed, Swift did spend Sunday afternoon with Kelce’s mother in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs. Swift and Kelce were also seen leaving the stadium together in his convertible, according to Bleacher Report.

CNN reported that several nicknames for the potential power couple are already being used to describe the songstress and tight end including Traylor, Tayvis or Swelce.

Not only are their names being combined, but their star power is helping ring up sales of Kelce’s number 87. TMZ Sports and People magazine reported that Fanatics, the official NFL e-commerce site, listed Kelce’s uniform in the top 5 top selling jerseys on this week, with a 400% spike in sales between Fanatics, NFLShop.com and other sites. Keep in mind, TMZ did not know who bought all the jerseys but speculated that it could be Swifties following their star.

Before the start of the 2023 season, Kelce’s jersey wasn’t in the Top 10 best-selling jerseys, according to Bleacher Report.

Kelce is also finding new fans on social media adding 250,000 new followers on Instagram, 80,000 alone liked his account on Sunday, USA Today reported.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 25 Travis Kelce through the years 2023: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs talks on his phone after a game against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 26 Photos: Taylor Swift through the years Here are some memorable photos of Taylor Swift through the years. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV)

©2023 Cox Media Group