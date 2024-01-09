Tornado slams Florida Panhandle, leaves path of destruction

Damage

Florida storms They Bay County Sheriff's Office shared images of storm destruction from the Florida Panhandle. (Bay County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Severe weather has battered Florida, leaving a path of destruction in its wake.

>> Read more trending news

Social media posts showed what the winter storm left behind, including a home that is tilting on its side and wedged between two other buildings, the Panama City News Herald reported.

The newspaper said the Panama City beachfront home had a taxable value of just over $1 million, according to the Bay County Property Appraiser’s Office.

Video shared on social media from Panama City showed debris scattered on the roads and heavy winds, as well as the tilted home.

An RV park in Marianna, Florida, had several trailers destroyed by the storms. Search and rescue operations were being conducted on Tuesday morning.

The east side of the city also had many homes without roofs, and trees and wires scattered on the ground, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

One person shared what appeared to be a tornado crossing Interstate 10 near Marianna.

The state’s chief financial officer and state fire marshal, Jimmy Patronis, shared images of damage and flooding in the state. He did not provide a location as to where the images were taken late Tuesday morning.

Law enforcement in Bay County told people to stay home now that the storm has moved on.

“The Bay County Sheriff’s Office urges everyone that can possibly avoid the roads this morning to stay home. Some have taken to the roads to see the damage and it is making it very difficult for first responders who are rushing to help people who may be trapped in damaged homes and injured. Please stay home this morning,” deputies said, according to WBBM.

Bay County, January 9, 2024. Storm damaged areas.

Posted by Bay County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Image 1 of 16
Storm damage

Florida storms Storms left a path of destruction across the Florida Panhandle. (Bay County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!