Tony Bennett, legendary pop crooner, dies at 96

Tony Bennett, whose professional career spanned some 80 years, died on Friday morning in New York City, according to The Associated Press.

He was 96.

Publicist Sylvia Weiner confirmed Bennett’s death, according to The Associated Press, saying he died in his hometown of New York. No specific cause of death was reported.

Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016 but continued to perform -- notably with Lady Gaga -- until 2021.

Bennett is perhaps best known for his signature 1962 hit “I Left My Heart in San Francisco.” He released more than 70 albums, bringing him 19 competitive Grammys.

