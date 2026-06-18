Tom Dreesen, standup comic, character actor, dies at 86

The standup comic, who was the opening act for Frank Sinatra for 14 years, died on June 17. He was 86.

Tom Dreesen, a standup comedian who opened for Frank Sinatra and broke ground with his interracial act with Tim Reid, died on Wednesday. He was 86.

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Dreesen died at his home in Los Angeles, a family spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter. No cause of death was given.

Dreesen’s family shared the news of his passing in a statement obtained by People.

“For more than five decades, Tom Dreesen brought laughter, heart, and humanity to audiences across America,” his family wrote. “A proud native of Harvey, Illinois, Tom built a remarkable career through perseverance, talent.”

Stand-Up Comedian and Character Actor Tom Dreesen Dies at 86 https://t.co/kybxPq4aBM — People (@people) June 17, 2026

Dreesen appeared dozens of times on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” and on late-night programs hosted by David Letterman, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Dreesen was working as an insurance salesman when he met Reid, and they formed a groundbreaking interracial comedy act, People reported.

“Together, they became one of America’s first interracial comedy duos, using humor to break barriers and open doors during a time of great social change,” Dreeson’s family said in a statement.

Dreeson also toured with Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr., whom he considered close friends, People reported.

“When you tour with Frank, you have to stay up until the sun comes out,” Dreesen told the magazine after Sinatra died in 1998.

After warming up audiences as the opening act for Liza Minnelli, Smokey Robinson and Gladys Knight, Dreesen began sharing a bill with Sinatra in 1983, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The two became friends, and Dreesen served as a pallbearer and spoke at Sinatra’s funeral.

Some of Dreesen’s television credits include “Murder, She Wrote,“ ”Columbo,“ ”Touched by an Angel" and “WKRP in Cincinnati.“ He also appeared in the 1987 film ”Spaceballs."

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