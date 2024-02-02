Toddler twins found dead in car parked on Miami highway

Twins found dead in car on highway FILE PHOTO: Authorities say 3-year-old twins are dead after they were found unresponsive in a car parked along a Miami highway (Kali9/Getty Images)

MIAMI — Three-year-old twins were found dead early Friday in a car parked along Interstate 95 in Miami, The Associated Press reported.

According to police, a third person, the female driver of the car, was critically injured when she jumped off an overpass as officers and fire-rescue personnel arrived on the scene.

Miami-Dade County Police said 911 calls were received at about 2 a.m. Friday about the boy and girl who were in the backseat of a car parked on the Golden Glades Interchange where I-95 meets the Florida Turnpike.

The children did not have any readily visible marks or wounds, Det. Angel Rodriguez told the Miami Herald.

Dispatchers were told passersby were attempting CPR on the children. The twins were removed from the vehicle and taken to Jackson North Medical Center where they were pronounced dead. The woman is in critical condition at another hospital, according to television station WPLG.

Police have said they do not yet know the relationship between the women and the children. According to WPLG, they have received calls identifying the woman as the children’s mother.

“Right now our investigators are working to piece this tragic incident together,” Miami Dade County Detective Andre Martin told reporters.

“There are many, many questions,” Martin said.

