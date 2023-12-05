Toddler killed after running into traffic; mother chasing child injured

Child dies: Police in Melbourne, Florida, are investigating after a 3-year-old eluded their parent's grasp and ran into oncoming traffic and was struck by a vehicle. The child later died. (Melbourne Police Department )

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A Florida toddler was killed and his mother was seriously injured on Sunday when the child ran into oncoming traffic as they were exiting their vehicle, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Melbourne Police Department, the woman was with her 3-year-old child and another adult when they exited their parked vehicle at about 8:23 p.m. EST.

The news release stated that the child escaped the grasp of their 31-year-old mother and ran behind the trailer attached to the vehicle and into traffic coming from the opposite direction.

As the woman attempted to stop her son, she and the toddler were both struck by a 2009 Honda Pilot driven by a 56-year-old Melbourne man, police said. Both the woman and the boy, who were also Melbourne residents, sustained serious injuries, and the child later died, WFTV reported.

The driver of the Pilot remained at the scene, according to the television station. In their news release, police said that alcohol and drugs did not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Officials said an investigation is ongoing. The case is currently being investigated as a traffic homicide investigation, police said.