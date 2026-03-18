TikTok personality Rachel Tussey dies after ‘mommy makeover’

A mom who found fame on TikTok has died after undergoing a “mommy makeover.”

Rachel Tussey was 47 years old.

Her husband shared the devastating news on GoFundMe that she “lost her battle while in hospice care.”

He called her an “amazing wife, mother, and person who touched so many lives.”

The Ohio mother was sharing about her preparation for a tummy tuck before surgery, but had complications, TMZ reported.

Tussey was known on TikTok as “midlifeunmuted” and had more than 78,000 followers

The surgery, called abdominoplasty, was performed by Dr. Shahryar Tork at the JourneyLite Surgery Center in Evendale, Ohio, in late February, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

In a video posted on March 3, her husband said that he was talking to his wife in the recovery room after the procedure and that her face went pale and she became unresponsive.

He said she had been given Dilaudid and fentanyl for painkillers and had been given Narcan, but it didn’t work.

A nurse administered CPR, People magazine reported.

Tork returned to the medical center, “assessed the situation” and called 911, the publication said. Tussey was taken to TriHealth Bethesda North Hospital and placed on life support.

Her husband said she was without oxygen for more than six minutes.

The night before the video was posted, he said he was told “that she was brain dead,” and he added, “To me, it looks like incompetency. Somebody dropped the ball and killed my wife.”

She had been pulled off life support about two weeks ago and died on March 17. Tussey had been taken to a hospice facility closer to her home, north of Cincinnati, after she was removed from life support, the Enquirer reported.

Tork told People magazine on March 12, "I am heartbroken for Rachel Tussey and her family. My thoughts remain with her loved ones during this devastating time. Like them, I am struggling to understand how this could have occurred.”

The newspaper said Tork released a statement while she was in hospice, which he said she was talking and “recovering as expected” after the procedure and before he turned over the care to the outpatient surgery center, adding that “Rachel’s surgery was completed successfully and without complications,” and that she was in "excellent condition" when she was in the recovery room for overnight monitoring.

“Because Rachel was scheduled to remain overnight, her post-operative monitoring was overseen by staff contracted by the independent facility, not by my practice,” Tork said, according to the Enquirer. “I have discontinued all procedures at that surgery center.”

Tork released a statement on March 18 after her death, which read, “This is an unimaginable tragedy. I am devastated for Rachel Tussey and her family, and I am sending my deepest condolences and prayers to her loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

He went on to write, ”I hope that, in time, the full facts surrounding what happened come to light, bringing clarity and some measure of peace to her family and to everyone affected by this heartbreaking loss.”

JourneyLite Surgery Center and affiliated groups have not responded to the Enquirer’s request for comment.

Tussey left behind her husband and their three children.

©2026 Cox Media Group