Tigers OF Wenceel Perez suffers face injury in freak training room accident A resistance band snapped off its hook and hit him under his left eye.

The Tigers outfielder injured his left eye in an unusual accident in the training room on Tuesday.

HOUSTON — The Detroit Tigers have had a rash of injuries this season, but Tuesday night’s incident involving outfielder Wenceel Perez might be the most bizarre.

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The three-year veteran, who has been struggling with a .180 average this season, injured his left eye in a training room accident, The Athletic reported. A plyometric band snapped off its hook and hit him underneath the left eye, according to the sports news website.

Perez, 26, was working with the resistance band after going 0-for-3 during the Tigers’ 4-2 loss to the Houston Astros on Tuesday.

“He was working with a therapy band, and it snapped off the hook where it was connected and hit him just below the left eye,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said after the game, according to MLB.com. “We have a battery of tests to check out his face, his eye. We’re pretty concerned about it.”

Perez’s injury was the second freak accident suffered by a Detroit player this season, according to The Athletic. Late in spring training, catcher Jake Rogers suffered a mild concussion and needed stitches after his bat bounced back and struck him in the face during a routine batting cage drill.

The injuries have been piling up for the Tigers. In addition to losing Perez for Wednesday’s game against Houston, Detroit second baseman Gleyber Torres was placed on the 10-day injured list because of an oblique strain, ESPN reported.

The Tigers also lost ace left-hander Tarik Skubal for more than a month after undergoing minor surgery on his left elbow, according to The Athletic. He returned to action on June 13.

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