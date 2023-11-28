Tiffany Haddish says she will get help after DUI arrest

Tiffany Haddish Tiffany Haddish attends the Hollywood Confidential 10 year Anniversary W. Marla Gibbs, Tabitha Brown Tiffany Haddish at Television Academy on Oct. 16, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Hollywood Confidential)

Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish said she plans to “get some help” following her second arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence in two years.

“I’m going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries,” Haddish told Entertainment Tonight following her arrest Friday in Beverly Hills, California.

She added, “This will never happen again.”

Police told KTLA that officers arrested Haddish after she allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel. At the time, authorities were responding to calls about someone who appeared to be slumped over the steering wheel of a running car parked in the middle of Beverly Drive, the news station reported.

The “Girls Trip” star told ET that her Tesla parked itself after she dozed off. She later joked about the incident during a performance at the Laugh Factory in Long Beach, TMZ reported.

“I prayed to God to send me a man with a job, preferably in uniform,” she said, according to the Los Angeles Times. “God answered my prayers because God believes in me.”

Haddish made a similar joke before, following a 2022 DUI arrest in Georgia, TMZ reported.

Early on Jan. 14, 2022, authorities arrested Haddish after getting a report of a driver asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle in the Atlanta metro area, WSB-TV reported. She was charged with DUI and improper stopping on a roadway. Her trial is scheduled to begin next month, according to Deadline.

