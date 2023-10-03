Texas congressman Henry Cuellar carjacked in Washington, police say

Henry Cuellar: The 10-term congressman was carjacked in southeastern Washington on Monday night. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar was carjacked on Monday night about a mile from the U.S. Capitol, according to authorities and the congressman’s office.

Cuellar, 68, is a Democrat from Texas who has represented the state’s 28th District since 2005. He was carjacked in the Navy Yard area in southeast Washington, The Washington Post reported.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, Cuellar’s white Honda CHR with Texas license plates was carjacked at about 9:32 p.m. EDT, WUSA-TV reported.

“As Congressman Cuellar was parking his car this evening, 3 armed assailants approached the Congressman and stole his vehicle,” Jacob Hochberg, Cuellar’s chief of staff, said in a statement. “Luckily, he was not harmed and is working with local law enforcement. Thank you to Metro PD and Capitol Police for their swift action and for recovering the Congressman’s vehicle.”

Police said the thieves took Cuellar’s vehicle and his luggage, the Post reported. Police said at least one of the carjackers had a gun, according to the newspaper.

Cuellar was not injured, CNN reported. Police are searching for three male suspects.

Cuellar is in his 10th term in the House. He represents a South Texas district that includes Laredo and San Antonio, according to the Post.