Tennis star Naomi Osaka gives birth to daughter

Naomi Osaka: The former No. 1-ranked women's tennis player gave birth to a daughter in Los Angeles. (Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Four-time Grand Slam singles champion Naomi Osaka has given birth to a daughter, the WTA announced.

The former No. 1 and her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, announced that she was pregnant on social media in January. It is the first child for Osaka, 25, ESPN reported. According to People, Osaka gave birth in Los Angeles.

No other details about the child’s birth were given, according to Bleacher Report.

Cordae let the baby’s name slip during a concert over the weekend in Calgary, People reported.

“My daughter Shai was just born a couple days ago, so I dedicate this performance to my baby girl Shai,” he told the audience in between songs.

“Love you, I’m going back home,” Cordae said.

Osaka and Cordae have been dating since 2019, according to ESPN.

Osaka, who has won the U.S. Open twice and has two Australian Open titles, has not played a tournament since the Pan Pacific Open in Toyko in September 2022, ESPN reported.

Osaka took some time off from tennis and spoke about her struggles with mental health after an incident in August 2021, CNN reported. The player was visibly upset while speaking with reporters during a mandatory news conference at Roland Garros.

Osaka has been candid about her mental health experiences and told reporters the sport was no longer bringing her joy after she lost at the U.S. Open in 2021, The Washington Post reported. She took an indefinite break but returned at the beginning of the 2022 season, according to the newspaper.

She skipped the 2023 WTA season.

Earlier this year, Osaka said she planned to return to competitive action next year and wants to play in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, ESPN reported.

“The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that its the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun,” Osaka wrote in an Instagram post in January. “These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game l’ve dedicated my life to. I realize that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted, every day is a new blessing and adventure.”