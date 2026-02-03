Team USA flag bearers selected for Milan Cortina Olympics opening ceremony

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 03: Erin Jackson of Team United States of America receives a Ralph Lauren Flagbearer Jacket after being informed she will be her team's Flagbearer for the Opening Ceremony during a training session on day minus three of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Speed Skating Stadium on February 03, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Two athletes have been selected to represent Team USA at the opening ceremony of the Milan Cortina Olympic Games.

Speedskater Erin Jackson and bobsledder Frank Del Duca will carry the flag ahead of the rest of Team USA during the parade of nations, The Associated Press reported.

They were chosen by a vote of the athletes on Team USA, the “Today" show explained.

“Being chosen to represent the United States on the world stage is a tremendous honor,” Jackson said in a statement. “It’s a moment that reflects far more than one individual — it represents my family, my teammates, my hometown, and everyone across the country who believes in the power of sport. The Olympics remind us of the power of sport to connect and inspire, and I’m proud to carry that forward on the Olympic stage.”

The Milan Cortina Olympic Games officially begin on Friday with the parade of nations and the lighting of the caldron. The opening ceremony will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET and will be available on several streaming platforms, but will be shown in prime-time at 8 p.m. ET, ESPN reported.

The opening ceremony, which is themed to Armonia or harmony in Italian, will take place at San Siro Stadium in Milan and will be hosted by Terry Gannon and Shaun White.

Mariah Carey is the ceremony’s headliner with Lang Lang, Cecilia Bartoli, Andrea Bocelli, Laura Pausini, Perfrancesco Favino, Sabrina Impacciatore and Matlida De Angelis also performing.

©2026 Cox Media Group