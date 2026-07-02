Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding set for Friday at Madison Square Garden, AP reports

The wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be held on Friday, the AP reported.

NEW YORK — Details remain hazy, but it appears that pop superstar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will hold their wedding on Friday night, The Associated Press reported.

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A law enforcement official briefed on the security plans for the event spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the events.

Security will be tight for the private, two-day event.

On Thursday, officers with the New York Police Department, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police Department and Amtrak police will be deployed around the Garden, The New York Times reported. A memo to the departments described the activity in Manhattan is titled “Taylor Swift wedding at Madison Square Garden,” according to the newspaper.

The festivities will kick off with a smaller rehearsal dinner planned for Thursday night, the AP reported. According to the New York Post, the rehearsal with 100 guests will take place at the Garden’s Infosys Theater from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. ET.

On the wedding day, doors open for guests at 3:30 p.m. ET, with cocktail hour beginning at 4 p.m. on the sixth-floor concourse, according to the newspaper. The wedding ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET on the MSG arena floor, with 1,000 guests expected to attend.

The reception at MSG will last from 6:30 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. ET, the Post reported.

[ Wedding bell clues: Are Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce nuptials set for Madison Square Garden? ]

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement in August 2025. No specifics about wedding plans have been publicly confirmed by the couple, the AP reported..

Madison Square Garden is no stranger to big events. It has hosted the Concert for Bangladesh (1971), the Muhammad Ali-Joe Frazier “Fight of the Century” (1971) and Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday” serenade to President John F. Kennedy (1962).

It was also the site of singer Sly Stone’s wedding in 1974 to actress Kathy Silva, and a mass ceremony officiated by the Rev. Sun Myung Moon in 1982.

“We are fully prepared,” Mayor Zohran Mamdani said at a news conference on Wednesday. “There isn’t anything to share beyond that.”

The arena has guarded entrances, a secure garage and a lack of windows, which should guard the privacy of the event.

It is shaping up to be a big event in the Big Apple, but NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the department was ready. The wedding adds to an already challenging weekend, with huge Independence Day celebrations, a World Cup match and steamy temperatures part of the mix, the AP reported.

“I would be remiss not to mention an event that we are tracking at Madison Square Garden on Friday night,” Tisch told reporters. “The NYPD will, of course, have a detail in place, but I am not going to go into more specifics on that at this time.”

0 of 13 A romance in photos NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift arrive at SNL Afterparty on October 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images) (Gotham/GC Images) A romance in photos BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 28: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) (Patrick Smith/Getty Images) A romance in photos BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 28: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) (Rob Carr/Getty Images) A romance in photos LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs waves to Taylor Swift after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) A romance in photos LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) A romance in photos LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 23: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO STANDALONE PUBLICATION USE (NO SPECIAL INTEREST OR SINGLE ARTIST PUBLICATION USE; NO BOOK USE)) EXCLUSIVE ACCESS. Taylor Swift is joined on stage by Travis Kelce (R), during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium on June 23, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management ) (Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f) A romance in photos NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 7: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are seen leaving Karen Elson Wedding on September 7, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images) (MEGA/GC Images) A romance in photos NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs attend the Men's Singles Final match between Taylor Fritz of the United States and Jannik Sinner of Italy on Day Fourteen of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2024 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) (Sarah Stier/Getty Images) A romance in photos KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 26: Taylor Swift kisses Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) A romance in photos KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 26: Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) A romance in photos SUNRISE, FLORIDA - JUNE 12: Travis Kelce, left, and Taylor Swift react as the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers play during the first period in Game Four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 12, 2025 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

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