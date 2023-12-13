‘Tastes just like the real thing,’: Doritos to launch nacho-cheese flavored liquor

Doritos launches spirits FILE PHOTO: PepsiCo is releasing a new spirit based on Doritos’ nacho cheese flavor. The drink “tastes just like the real thing,” according to the company. (busypix/Getty Images)

You may love the cheesy taste of Doritos chips, but would you try it in a drink?

>> Read more trending news

PepsiCo, the company that owns Doritos, is hoping so.

The company is releasing a new spirit based on Doritos’ nacho cheese flavor, on PepsiCo says “tastes just like the real thing.”

The drink was developed by Empirical, which is a Danish company that creates liquors with exotic flavors. Doritos and Empirical describe the Doritos liquor as a “first-of-a-kind innovation for both brands.”

If you’ve ever eaten a Dorito and wished you could drink it, well, now’s your chance. https://t.co/V0aSL2FX9p — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 13, 2023

“While the flavor may seem wacky, the collaboration has novelty value, and it is likely a lot of people will be interested enough to try it out,” said Neil Saunders, retail analyst and managing director at GlobalData Retail. He added that Empirical and Doritos are both known for “being playful and fun.”

Empirical used a production process that retains Doritos’ cheesy flavor “essence” through vacuum distillation, it says in a video that explains the creative process.

According to Empirical, the flavor of the liquor “opens with umami and tangy aromas of nacho cheese, moving to the deeper, corn-forward flavors of the chip to finish on a soft salty note.”

The drink is considered a “flavored spirit” and Doritos recommends mixing it with a tequila or mezcal to make a bloody mary or a margarita.

The liquor is available only online and goes on sale Wednesday in New York and California. It costs $65 for a 750ml bottle.



