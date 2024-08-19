Talk show icon Phil Donahue dies

Phil Donahue FILE PHOTO: Phil Donahue attends the American Icon Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on May 19, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images) (Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Talk show host Phil Donahue has died at the age of 88.

His family confirmed his death, saying he died at his home surrounded by family on Sunday night after a long illness, the “Today” show reported.

Donahue’s wife of 44 years, Marlo Thomas, his sister, his children, grandchildren and his beloved golden retriever, Charlie, were all at his home at the time of his death.

TMZ said Donahue hosted his talk show for 29 seasons.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Phil Donahue/Notre Dame Scholarship fund.

