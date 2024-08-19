Talk show icon Phil Donahue dies

Phil Donahue

Phil Donahue FILE PHOTO: Phil Donahue attends the American Icon Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on May 19, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images) (Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Talk show host Phil Donahue has died at the age of 88.

Read more trending news

His family confirmed his death, saying he died at his home surrounded by family on Sunday night after a long illness, the “Today” show reported.

Donahue’s wife of 44 years, Marlo Thomas, his sister, his children, grandchildren and his beloved golden retriever, Charlie, were all at his home at the time of his death.

TMZ said Donahue hosted his talk show for 29 seasons.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Phil Donahue/Notre Dame Scholarship fund.

Check back for more on this story.

Latest noteworthy deaths:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!