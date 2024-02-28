Supreme Court will decide if Trump can be prosecuted on election interference charges

Donald Trump The Supreme Court will determine whether former President Donald Trump's immunity claim is valid. (Shannon Stapleton/Pool/Getty Images, File)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will take up the immunity appeal of former President Donald Trump.

The justices said they would hear arguments in late April, with a decision likely no later than the end of June, according to The Associated Press.

The former president is claiming that he is shielded from prosecution for actions while taken in office, The Washington Post reported. The review will further delay Trump’s trial in Washington, D.C., where he has been charged with conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election to remain in power, according to the newspaper.

