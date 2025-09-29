Super Bowl LX halftime: Bad Bunny to headline show

FILE PHOTO: Bad Bunny performs live during "No Me Quiero Ir De Aquí; Una Más" Residencia at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot on September 20, 2025 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. He has been selected as the performer for Super Bowl LX (Photo by Gladys Vega/Getty Images)

Bad Bunny has been tapped to headline the Super Bowl halftime show in February.

It may be months away, but the Puerto Rican musician was announced on Sunday as the lead act during the big game’s big show. The announcement was made during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers, CBS Sports reported.

The performer, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, said in a statement, “What I’m feeling goes beyond myself. It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history,” CNN reported.

Bad Bunny, who is known for such hits as “Vete,” “Titi Me Pregunto,” “Que Pasaria” and “BAILE INoLIDABLE, is a three-time Grammy winner who just finished a residency in Puerto Rico, including a concert that streamed on Amazon, helping bring in hundreds of millions of dollars for his home.

Apple Music Super Bowl halftime show will be co-produced by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation.

Apple’s Vice President of Music, Sports and Beats, Oliver Schusser, said of Bad Bunny’s rise and his impact on culture, “His music has not only broken records but has elevated Latin music to the center of pop-culture,” CNN reported.

Bad Bunny will also be embarking on a worldwide tour of Latin America, Europe and Oceania, but is avoiding the U.S. over fears of immigration raids at concert venues, CNN reported.

Super Bowl LX will kick off on Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, The Associated Press reported.

0 of 34 Bad Bunny through the years 2017: Bad Bunny speaks at the Billboard Latin Conference 2017 at Ritz Carlton South Beach on April 26, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Billboard) (Gustavo Caballero) Bad Bunny through the years 2017: In this handout photo provided by One Voice: Somos Live!, Bad Bunny performs onstage at One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert For Disaster Relief at Marlins Park on October 14, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rick Diamond/One Voice: Somos Live!/Getty Images) (Rick Diamond/One Voice: Somos Li/Getty Images) Bad Bunny through the years 2018: Bad Bunny performs onstage during Calibash Los Angeles 2018 at Staples Center on January 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Bad Bunny through the years 2018: Bad Bunny attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Bad Bunny through the years 2018: Bad Bunny performs onstage during the 19th annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for LARAS) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images for LARAS) Bad Bunny through the years 2019: Bad Bunny performs on Coachella Stage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 14, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella) Bad Bunny through the years 2019: Bad Bunny rides on a personal watercraft above the stage as he performs during the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on April 25, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Bad Bunny through the years 2019: Bad Bunny and J Balvin perform onstage during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images) (Noam Galai/Getty Images) Bad Bunny through the years 2019: Bad Bunny performs onstage during the 20th annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 14, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) (Rich Fury/Getty Images) Bad Bunny through the years 2020: Bad Bunny performs onstage during the 2020 Spotify Awards at the Auditorio Nacional on March 05, 2020 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Spotify) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Spotify) Bad Bunny through the years 2020: In this screengrab, Bad Bunny speaks during Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 on May 16, 2020. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for EIF & XQ) (Getty Images/Getty Images for EIF & XQ) Bad Bunny through the years 2021: Bad Bunny accepts the Grammy for Best Latin Pop or Urban Album for 'YHLQMDLG' onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording A) Bad Bunny through the years 2021: Bad Bunny poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp) (Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp) Bad Bunny through the years 2021: Bad Bunny attends the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Bad Bunny through the years 2022: Bad Bunny speaks onstage during the CinemaCon opening night and Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation during CinemaCon 2022 at Caesars Palace on April 25, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images) (Greg Doherty/Getty Images) Bad Bunny through the years 2022: Bad Bunny attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Bad Bunny through the years 2022: Bad Bunny attends the Los Angeles premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Bullet Train" at Regency Village Theatre on August 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) Bad Bunny through the years 2022: Bad Bunny performs onstage during 2022 Made In America at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on September 04, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Roc Nation) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Roc Nation) Bad Bunny through the years 2023: Bad Bunny performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella) Bad Bunny through the years 2023: Bad Bunny and Damian Priest wrestle during the WWE Backlash at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot on May 06, 2023 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.(Photo by Gladys Vega/ Getty Images) (Gladys Vega/Getty Images) Bad Bunny through the years 2023: Bad Bunny attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Bad Bunny through the years 2023: Bad Bunny attends the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards at Watsco Center on October 05, 2023 in Coral Gables, Florida. (Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images) (Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images) Bad Bunny through the years 2024: Bad Bunny poses in the press room during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) Bad Bunny through the years 2024: Bad Bunny attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Bad Bunny through the years 2025: Bad Bunny attends SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Bad Bunny through the years 2025: Bad Bunny attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Bad Bunny through the years 2025: Bad Bunny attends Netflix's "Happy Gilmore 2" New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Bad Bunny through the years 2025: Bad Bunny attends Columbia Pictures' "Caught Stealing" premiere at Regal Union Square on August 26, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Bad Bunny through the years 2025: Bad Bunny performs live during "No Me Quiero Ir De Aquí; Una Más" Residencia at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot on September 20, 2025 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Gladys Vega/Getty Images) (Gladys Vega/Getty Images)

