Super Bowl LVIII: Las Vegas chapel offering free weddings to couples named Taylor, Travis

Wedding deal: Are you a couple named Taylor and Travis? Do you happen to be in Las Vegas for Super Bowl weekend? You may be in luck. (cristianl/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS — Are you a couple named Taylor and Travis? Do you happen to be in Las Vegas for Super Bowl weekend? You may be in luck.

>> Read more trending news

The Chapel of Flowers wedding chapel in Las Vegas is offering free weddings to any couples named Taylor and Travis on Sunday for the Super Bowl, according to KVVU.

The free wedding ceremony announcement as Travis Kelce’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs are to take on the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium Sunday, according to the news outlet. Kelce is currently dating Swift.

The Chapel of Flowers is located by the STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower, KLAS reported.

“For those not eligible for a Super Bowl ring, how about a game-day wedding with some Las Vegas Bling? If your name is Taylor and you’d like to get married to your partner Travis after the big game, this is your chance to score a free Vegas wedding!” The chapel’s CEO Donne Kerestic said in a statement obtained by People magazine.

Kerestic also indicated to People that there was a chance of getting a free wedding even though their names may not be Taylor or Travis.

“Perhaps your name isn’t Travis or Taylor, but you’d still really love to get married in the wedding capital of the world?” Kerestic asked, according to People. “We’re an equal-opportunity chapel and we’d love to assist you, too! Upload a photo of you and your partner kissing beneath the Married in Las Vegas sign, and tag @littlechapel on Instagram! We’ll provide one lucky couple with a free wedding ceremony, and a professional wedding planner will contact you to assist with the details of making your dream wedding a reality.”

“We realize you might not have time to take pictures right after the big game, so let’s push the deadline for submissions back to Valentine’s Day! This should allow everyone to participate … even if your name isn’t Travis or Taylor and you like to spend some time planning your perfect Vegas Wedding,” Kerestic continued.

The chapel also said that would pay for a wedding to Kelce and Swift at their venue after the Super Bowl, KLAS reported.

“We’re ready to make the Big Game even bigger for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce with a wedding in one of our famous chapels!” Chapel of the Flowers CEO Donne Kerestic said, according to the news outlet. “If they’re game to turn their ‘Big Day’ into a Vegas extravaganza, we’ve got an aisle prepared and ready to go. Vegas weddings are the real MVP!”

© 2024 Cox Media Group