Still no winner: Powerball jackpot grows to $1.70B

Billion-dollar dreams are still alive.

For the 41st time, there has been no winner of the Powerball jackpot, so it has grown yet again to an estimated $1.70 billion. The cash option is nothing to sneeze at either. It’s at $770.3 million after no one matched all five regular numbers or the Powerball.

It is the third-largest jackpot in the game’s history.

There were four winning $2 million tickets in Michigan, Oregon, Texas and Wyoming, where they matched five numbers and opted for the Power Play.

While 11 lucky tickets cashed in for $1 million by matching five numbers in California (2), Colorado, Florida, Georgia (2), Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The numbers drawn on Wednesday night were 3-16-29-61-69 with the Powerball 22. The Power Play was 2x.

More than 6.3 million tickets won some money in the drawing.

The next drawing is Saturday night at 10:59 p.m. ET.

