Steve Harley, lead singer for Cockney Rebel, dead at 73

Steve Harley: The lead singer of Cockney Rebel, whose song “Make Me Smile (Come Up and See Me)" topped the British charts in 1975, died on March 17. He was 73. (Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns)

Steve Harley, the frontman for Cockney Rebel whose song “Make Me Smile (Come Up and See Me)” topped the British charts in 1975, died Sunday, his family said. He was 73.

>> Read more trending news

Harley had been receiving treatment for cancer, the BBC reported. According to his website, his treatments prevented him from committing to a concert tour in 2024.

“We are devastated to announce that our wonderful husband and father has passed away peacefully at home, with his family by his side,” his family said in a statement on his Facebook page. “We know he will be desperately missed by people all over the world, and we ask that you respectfully allow us privacy to grieve.”

Cockney Rebel was formed during the early 1970s in London, the BBC reported. The original lineup included Harley, Jean-Paul Crocker, drummer Stuart Elliott, bassist Paul Jeffreys and guitarist Nick Jones.

“Make Me Smile (Come Up and See Me)” spent nine weeks on the British charts and stayed at No. 1 for two weeks in late February and early March 1975.

Inlcuding “Make Me Smile,” the band had four hits in the UK’s top 10 -- “Judy Teen,” which peaked at No. 5; “Mr. Soft” at No. 8; and “Here Comes the Sun,” at No. 10.





© Cox Media Group