State police K-9 rescues injured woman stuck in reservoir

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — A K-9 with the Connecticut State Police helped rescue a woman who was stuck in a reservoir and was unable to walk because of an injury, authorities said.

State police wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday that bloodhounds were called to a Glastonbury home to help find a missing woman with Alzheimer’s disease who had wandered away from her home.

One dog was unable to find the woman, but K-9 Gille of Troope E sniffed around the woman’s home. The canine then picked up the scent along some powerlines northwest of the residence.

“After tracking for 2.7 miles, K-9 Gille located the female stuck in a swampy area of a reservoir with a laceration to her leg and was unable to walk,” police said.

Troopers directed members of the Glastonbury Fire Department to the woman, and they were able to transport her from the woods to an area hospital for treatment.

Police did not release the age of the woman.

