‘Sophisticated environment’: Missouri restaurant sets minimum ages; 30 for women, 35 for men

FLORISSANT, Mo. — A Missouri restaurant wants a specific clientele and its owners have set a minimum age limit to ensure “a grown and sexy atmosphere.”

Bliss Restaurant in Florissant, Missouri, recently posted to Facebook, “We require all guests to be 30 or older for women and 35 or older for men.

“This policy helps us maintain a sophisticated environment, uphold our standards, and support the sustainability of our unique ambiance.”

The restaurant specializes in West African and Caribbean cuisine, KSDK reported.

“The restaurant is just something for the older people to come do, have a happy hour, come get some good food and not have to worry about some of the young folks who bring some of that drama,” Bliss assistant manager Erica Rhodes told the television station.

So how will they make sure that those who don’t meet the minimum age, don’t get in?

If someone seems under 30, they will be carded either by a hostess or a St. Louis County police officer depending on the time.

Some responses to the Facebook post are positive with one user writing, “I love the age requirement please don’t get rid of it.” Another user wrote, “I wouldn’t have minded if you said 40 & up.”

One response read, “Pretty much, if you are born in the 90s, you are not old enough to ride this ride.”

But not everyone is happy with the limitations. “Welp there goes date night why such a big age difference between men and women? I’m 30 and wouldn’t really see myself dating someone 5 years older than me.”

Another asked, “My question is if this age requirement is even legal, or opens up a door to a lawsuit in our litigious world.”

Finally, one person asked, “Can we do 25 and up during the week or something please I just wanna try the food.”

