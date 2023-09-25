Sophia Loren undergoes surgery after fall at Switzerland home

Sophia Loren FILE PHOTO: Sophia Loren attends The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Loren is recovering after suffering a fall at her home in Switzerland. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Legendary silver screen beauty Sophia Loren has undergone surgery after suffering a fall at her home in Switzerland.

Loren’s agent said that the actor had a broken leg after falling in her bathroom on Sunday. She is recovering from a broken hip and femur The Associated Press reported.

She recently celebrated her 89th birthday and was seen earlier this month at a fashion show in Venice.

Loren is a two-time Oscar winner one in 1961 for “Two Women” and her second, an honorary Oscar for being “one of the greatest treasures of world cinema, who, in a career rich with memorable performances, has added permanent luster to our art form” in 1991, People magazine reported. Her most recent starring role was in 2020′s “La Vita Davanti a Se” or “The Life Ahead,” Reuters reported. She also appeared in the documentary “What Would Sophia Loren Do?” released in 2021, according to People.

Loren had been scheduled to appear at a restaurant that is named after her in southern Italy, but her fall caused the event to be canceled, the AP reported.

The Sophia Loren Restaurant was the first to announce her accident, Reuters reported.