Smash and grab caught on video: SUV slams into jewelry store, dozen alleged robbers swarm store

SAN FRANCISCO — A brazen daylight robbery was caught on camera and the crime sent the elderly shop owner to the hospital.

A SUV smashed into the San Francisco business on Friday in what KNTV called “what appeared to be a well-coordinated attack” at Kim Hung Jewelry.

A surveillance camera captured the moment the vehicle backed into the storefront and more than 15 people, wearing masks, jumped out of three other cars, streaming into the business, taking jewelry.

The robbers then jumped back into the cars and left the scene before police arrived, NBC News reported.

The smash-and-grab lasted less than a minute, as shown in the video shared by KGO.

No arrests have been made.

One of the alleged robbers shoved the 88-year-old to the ground. The owner’s niece found him outside the store a few minutes after the crime and with cuts from broken glass on his feet.

Officials said the shop’s owner suffered a stroke and had to be hospitalized, KTVU reported.

The store suffered damage valued between $50,000 and $100,000. The owner’s family, however, did not say how much jewelry was taken, other than to say that most of the stock had already been locked up in a time-delay safe, according to KTVU.

The owner of the store has been in the business for four decades, his niece told KNTV. But he may not return because of the trauma he suffered, she said.

© 2025 Cox Media Group