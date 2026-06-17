Skeletal remains of 3 people found in Connecticut home bought in foreclosure sale

The property on Stanwich Drive bought in a foreclosure sale in Burlington, Connecticut, yielded a macabre discovery for its new owner.

BURLINGTON, Conn. — The new owner of a foreclosed home in Connecticut made a macabre discovery on Sunday, finding the skeletal remains of three people, police said.

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According to a news release from the Connecticut State Police, troopers responded to a call from the new homeowner on Sunday at 4:46 p.m. ET. Troopers who entered the residence in Burlington found the remains inside the home, but it was unclear where in the home they were found.

The identities of the remains have yet to be confirmed.

The person who purchased the home bought it “as is” in a public auction in early June, CT Insider reported. While the house looked unkempt and did not appear to have been occupied for some time, the owner was not prepared for what he found.

UPDATE: Skeletal remains of three people found in Burlington home: state police https://t.co/QIYBU0j3vn — NBC Connecticut (@NBCConnecticut) June 16, 2026

Court records show a foreclosure was initiated on the property on Stanwich Lane on Aug. 1, 2025. CT Insider reported. That was six months after the listed property owners, Paul and Sally Anne Cash, received a notice from their mortgage service that their loan was in default.

A Jan. 30, 2025, letter from Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing indicated no mortgage payments were made in December 2024 or January 2025, CT Insider reported. The couple never responded to the foreclosure complaint, records show.

City of Burlington online property records showed that the couple had bought the home for more than $800,000 on Sept. 6, 2019. The four-bedroom home was built in 2002 on a lot that was slightly more than 2 acres, WFSB reported. Property maps show that the home was set back far from the road.

It was unclear whether the Cashes were two of the bodies found at the home.

State Marshal Grant S. Carragher said during an interview Tuesday with the news outlet that he initially struggled to find the home because overgrown vegetation had obscured the driveway.

“I had to climb over the balcony to get to the door because the trees were overgrown,” Carragher told CT Insider. “I couldn’t get into the pathway.”

Carragher said he knocked on the front door, but no one answered, the news outlet reported. He said he was told by a neighbor that residents had not been seen at the property “in years.”

What appears puzzling is why the prospective buyer did not inspect the inside of the home before purchasing it. However, Chris Thogmartin, the independent third-party attorney appointed by the court to manage the sale, told WVIT that such a scenario was not unusual.

“I always send out a letter, like the week before the auction saying, listen, you know, there’s a foreclosure auction scheduled. It would be helpful for the bidders to have interior access,” Thogmartin told the television station. “You’re not required to provide this, but I think it might be in your best interest.

“We never got a response to that, which is not unusual.”

He also said a “keep out” sign appeared on the property during the foreclosure process, WVIT reported.

“I don’t think anyone had been inside, but who knows? I mean, it puzzles me as to who would put that sign up.” Thogmartin said. “I suppose it could have been the owner.”

Jaden Slipsky, a local pool cleaner, said he was surprised that nobody had checked on the homeowners.

“I think everyone’s kind of in their life, trying to get through the day, but I would definitely be concerned about what’s going on,” Slipsky told WFSB. “But you would think their family would call.”

The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working on identifying the remains, WFXT reported.

There was “no indication of anything suspicious and no indication of any criminal aspect,” state police said in its news release.

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