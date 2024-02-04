File: Joshua Tree National Park California USA Skeletal human remains of hiker found in California national park; he was last seen about 9 months (Allard1/Getty Images)

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — The remains of a man who was last seen at the end of April 2023 were found at the end of January 2024, according to park officials.

The National Park Service said on Jan. 25 just after noon, staff at Joshua Tree National Park found human skeletal remains near a trail in the Black Rock area. The remains were found because park researchers found a backpack. The backpack was last confirmed to belong to Trammell Evan.

The remains have since been identified as belonging to Evans, KTTV reported.

Evans was dropped off at the Black Rock Campground on April 30, 2023, the park service said, according to CNN. Evans was supposed to be picked up on May 5 but was reported missing instead.

He had planned to hike from the Black Rock area to the Geology Tour Road. He was then going to go back to Black Rock through the California Riding and Hiking Trail, the park said.

Joshua Tree National Park started a search and rescue on May 5, 2023, for Evans, KTTV reported.

Joshua Tree National Park, Joshua Tree Search and Rescue (JOSAR), Bureau of Land Management, Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, and California Highway Patrol Helicopter assisted the park staff with the search, the park said.

A cause of death has not been released, according to KTTV.

