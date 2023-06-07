Singer Susan Boyle reveals she suffered stroke last year

Susan Boyle: The Scottish-born singer revealed that she suffered a minor stroke last year. (Tibrina Hobson/WireImage)

Singer Susan Boyle, who rocketed to fame in 2009 while competing on “Britain’s Got Talent,” said she suffered a stroke last year.

The Scottish-born singer, 62, shared her health update when she returned for the Season 16 finale of “Britain’s Got Talent” on Sunday, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Boyle joined Lucie Jones of the West End Cast of “Les Miserables” to sing “I Dreamed a Dream,” which was her original audition song 14 years ago, according to the newspaper.

“It feels great,” Boyle said about her performance, according to People. “It is extra special for me actually because last April there I suffered a minor stroke.

“I have fought like crazy to get back on stage. And I have done it.”

“Unbelievable!” judge Simon Cowell said in response, according to CNN.

“Susan, we owe you so much and I knew you weren’t well but if anyone was going to come back, you were going to come back because we wouldn’t be the same without you,” Cowell said. “You are amazing.”

Boyle did not win during the 2009 season of “Britain’s Got Talent,” falling to dance troupe Diversity, the Times reported. However, she has sold more than 20 million albums and has been nominated for two Grammy Awards, according to the newspaper.

Boyle has also performed for Queen Elizabeth II, President Obama and Pope Benedict XVI, the Times reported.

In 2019, Boyle performed her cover of “Wild Horses” by the Rolling Stones on “America’s Got Talent: The Champions,” the BBC reported.

The singer shared photos from Sunday night on her Instagram account, according to People.

In 2013, Boyle revealed that she had been diagnosed with Asperger syndrome, a developmental disorder on the autism spectrum that affects social interaction and communication skills, according to the BBC.

Boyle said she suffered from learning disabilities while growing up and was told it resulted from oxygen deprivation at birth, the Times reported.

“I was told I had brain damage. It was the wrong diagnosis when I was a kid,” she told the Observer in 2013. “I always knew it was an unfair label. Now I have a clearer understanding of what’s wrong and I feel relieved and a bit more relaxed about myself.”

