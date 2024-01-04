Multiple people shot at Iowa high school; shooter identified, sheriff says

Police Authorities are investigating a reported shooting at Perry High School in Perry, Iowa, on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. (Jason Deckman/Getty Images/iStockphoto, File)

Authorities are investigating a shooting reported Thursday morning at Perry High School in Iowa.

Officials said the “site has been secured” by 10:25 a.m. EST. It was not immediately clear how many shots were fired. At least one parent said his child was injured.

Sheriff: Shooter identified

Update 11:20 a.m. EST Jan. 4: The person who opened fire early Thursday at Perry High School has been identified, Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante said.

The sheriff declined to identify the shooter or say whether they attended the high school. He did not say whether the shooter or anyone else was killed on Thursday and declined to say whether officials have made any arrests.

“There is no further danger to the public,” Infante said Thursday at a news conference. “The community is safe.”

‘Multiple gunshot victims’ found at Perry High School, sheriff says

Update 11:15 a.m. EST Jan. 4: Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante said authorities found “multiple gunshot victims” after responding to a shooting Thursday morning at Perry High School.

Infante declined to say how many people are believed to have been injured or share information on their conditions.

“We’re still unclear of exactly how many are injured or what the extent of those are, but we’re working on that right now,” he said at a brief news conference on Thursday.

“We’re just now working backwards, trying to figure out everything that happened and make notifications.”

The shooting happened before classes started Thursday, the sheriff said.

ATF assisting in Perry High School investigation

Update 10:55 a.m. EST Jan. 4: Officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have responded to the shooting reported Thursday at Perry High School.

ATF has responded to the Active Shooter at the Perry High School in Perry, Iowa. Please follow @IowaDPS for updates. pic.twitter.com/6AKSbXAxa4 — ATF Kansas City (@ATFKansasCity) January 4, 2024

Officials plan to release an initial statement at 10 a.m. local time (11 a.m. EST) to share preliminary information on the shooting, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety. A news conference is expected later Thursday.

Father says his son was injured in shooting

Update 10:50 a.m. EST Jan. 4: A man told reporters that his son was grazed by two bullets during a shooting Thursday at Perry High School.

Kevin Shelley said his 15-year-old son, Zander, had minor injuries, the Des Moines Register reported. He added that the teen saw the school’s principal being shot.

Zander texted his dad about the shooting just after 7:35 a.m. and Shelley, who drives a garbage truck, told his boss that he had to leave work, according to The Associated Press.

“It was the most scared I’ve been in my entire life,” he told the AP.

Officials have not shared any information yet on injuries related to the shooting.

First reports of shooting surfaced around 7:40 am

Update 10:35 a.m. EST Jan. 4: Authorities first learned of the shooting at Perry High School around 7:40 a.m., WHO-DT reported.

A call for two medical helicopters went out less than 10 minutes later, the Des Moines Register reported.

‘Site has been secured,’ officials say

Update 10:25 a.m. EST Jan. 4: Dallas County officials said in a post on social media that the “site has been secured” after a reported shooting at Perry High School on Thursday morning.

“Multiple law enforcement and medical staff are on site for a shooting at Perry High School,” the post read. “The site has been secured and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office will release more information as it becomes available.”

Authorities did not immediately say whether anyone was injured in the shooting.

Original report: Dallas County officials confirmed that authorities were called to the school as classes resumed on the first day back from winter break, according to KCCI and KCWI. A spokesperson for the Perry Police Department told NBC News that they were dealing with “an active shooting at the high school,” though more information was not immediately available.

Authorities at the school told the Des Moines Register that by 9 a.m. local time (10 a.m. EST), they “believe it is no longer an active situation.”

A news conference is expected later Thursday.

Officials did not immediately say whether anyone was injured at the school, although WHO-DT reported that multiple ambulances were seen leaving the campus.

Nearby schools were closed or sheltering in place as authorities continue to investigate.

Perry, a city about 40 miles northwest of Des Moines, has a population of about 7,800. Its high school is part of the Perry Community School District which serves about 1,785 students.

