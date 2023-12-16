‘Set for Life!’: Airport worker wins $20 million from scratcher he purchased during his lunch break

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man working at an airport in California bought a $30 scratcher during his lunch break earlier this year and it paid off.

Durwin Hickman works as a skycap at an airport. He checks in travelers and helps them with their luggage, according to the California Lottery. While he was on his lunch break, he bought a Set for Life! ticket. He bought it at L & M Liquor in Hayward, KGO-TV reported.

“Hickman got to the second-to-last spot on the ticket when he uncovered the word “LIFE,” meaning he’d won the top prize of $20 million,” the California Lottery said.

He sent his wife a picture of his ticket to double-check to confirm that he won.

“It was the biggest rush I have had in my life,” Hickman said, according to lottery officials. “My whole thing is I wanted to buy my wife a house.”

L&M Liquors will be getting a $100,000 bonus for selling the ticket, KGO-TV reported.

